Mobile (Alabama) [US], October 16 (ANI): Multiple people on Thursday (Local Time) have been shot in United States' Mobile city in Alabama state at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, local media reported.One person has been critically injured during the incident, Fox10 News reported citing Mobile Police.

This incident took place during the closing minutes of the Vigor-Williamson football match, Fox10 News reported.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

