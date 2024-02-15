Missouri, February 15: One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri in the US on Wednesday (local time). The shooting occurred after the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, ABC News reported, citing the Kansas City Fire Department.

According to officials, three victims are in critical condition, while others are in serious condition. The officials said one person has life threatening injuries, ABC News reported.

According to officials, the shooting incident took place west of Union Station, near the garage, when the Chiefs fans were leaving. According to Kansas City police, two armed men have been detained. US Shocker: Illinois Mass Shooting Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Eight People Kills Himself in Texas.

About one million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at the celebration that took place on Wednesday, the report said. Maine Mass Shooting: 22 Killed in Shootings at Multiple Locations in Lewiston City of US, Photos of Shooter Armed With Long Gun Surfaces.

Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans were present on the streets of Kansas City's downtown on Wednesday to participate in the celebration with the Super Bowl champions, CNN reported.

It is the team's third NFL championship celebration in five years. However, the celebrations ended after the police said multiple people were shot near Union Station after a pep rally with the team.

Speaking to Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC, one woman said when the gunfire rang out, "We went where an elevator was, we shut the doors and sat back against the doors and we prayed."

She said, "There was yelling, and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move, so we opened the doors and ran out, there were officers there." The woman said, "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

The officers said they continue to make efforts to release everyone from inside Union Station, according to an ABC News report. Police said, "We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims."

The police added, "Many of you have footage of many officers securing Union Station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside Union Station and expedite care of those injured."

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly urged the people to follow instructions and updates given by Kansas City police.

In a post on X, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly stated, "I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe."

