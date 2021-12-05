Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The United States joined other international powers in expressing "deep concern" over the summary killings and enforced disappearances in Afghanistan after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in August this year.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," the State Department said.

In a report released on November 30, the New York-based human rights watchdog documented the killing or disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan security forces who had surrendered to or were apprehended by the Taliban between August 15 and October 31.

It also said that the Taliban "summarily executed or forcibly disappeared" more than 100 former security force members in just four of Afghanistan's 34 provinces since the group took over.

A joint statement was issued by US, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

"We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban's announced amnesty. We call on the Taliban to effectively enforce the amnesty for former members of the Afghan security forces and former Government officials to ensure that it is upheld across the country and throughout their ranks.

Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances," the statement further added.

The statement further added that they will continue to measure Taliban by its actions (ANI)

