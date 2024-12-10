Washington DC [US], December 10 (ANI): US President-Elect Donald Trump on Tuesday took a dig at the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dubbing him the 'Governor' of the 'Great State' of Canada.

Trump added that he wanted to see the 'Governor' again and the in-depth talks would bear 'spectacular' results.

Also Read | Bird Flu Outbreak in Us: Experts Sound Global Pandemic Risk Alert After H5N1 Virus Shows Potential for Human-to-Human Transmission.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Trump had dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 30 at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, CNN reported.

Also Read | Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ready to Hold Negotiations to Resolve Political Issues, Says PTI Leader Omar Ayub.

The meeting happened days after Trump promised massive hikes in tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada from the first day of his administration, specifically calling for a 25% tariff on all products sent to the US, as per CNN.

As Trudeau said his dinner with Trump "was an excellent conversation." He did not speak about whether the two discussed tariffs or how he was feeling about his relationship with Trump, CNN reported.

Trump later said on Saturday that Trudeau and he had a "very productive meeting" and discussed a range of topics, including fentanyl crossing the border and the "massive trade deficit the US has with Canada."

"I just had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the US has with Canada," the President elect was quoted as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)