Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to media reports. Flight trackers identified Trudeau’s plane en route to Palm Beach. Accompanied by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Trudeau is reportedly set to dine with Trump. The visit follows Trump’s announcement of potential import tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, causing widespread concern. While the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to confirm the visit, the unannounced trip highlights Canada’s efforts to address trade tensions before Trump assumes office. US President-Elect Donald Trump Plans To Impose Tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, Citing Illegal Immigration and Drug Trafficking.

Canadian PM Trudeau Visits President-Elect Trump Amid Tariff Concerns

BREAKING: Canada's PM Justin Trudeau arrives in West Palm Beach, Florida to meet President-Elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/8QWsNzgsNy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 29, 2024

