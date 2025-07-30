Washington, Jul 30 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent plus tariff on India from Aug 1.

India as a "friend", said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because its high tariffs.

India's tariffs are far too high, and they have the "most strenuous" and "obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers", he said in a social media post.

India will be paying 25 per cent plus penalty starting August 1.

