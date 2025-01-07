Washington, Jan 7 (AP) The Biden administration said Tuesday it has determined that Sudan's Rapid Support Force rebel group and proxies are committing genocide in the country's civil war and has imposed sanctions on the group's leaders.

“The RSF and RSF-aligned militias have continued to direct attacks against civilians,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Also Read | South Korea Political Crisis: Court Grants Extension of Warrant To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Over His Short-Lived Imposition of Martial Law.

“The RSF and allied militias have systematically murdered men and boys — even infants — on an ethnic basis, and deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of brutal sexual violence.

"Those same militias have targeted fleeing civilians, murdering innocent people escaping conflict, and prevented remaining civilians from accessing lifesaving supplies. Based on this information, I have now concluded that members of the RSF and allied militias have committed genocide in Sudan,” he said.

Also Read | Tibet Earthquake: 6.8-Magnitude Quake in Dingri County in Xigaze Kills 126 People, Tremors Felt in Nepal.

The sanctions announced by the US include several businesses based in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, including one handling gold likely smuggled out of Sudan. The UAE has been repeatedly accused of arming the paramilitary force known as the RSF, something the UAE has strenuously denied despite evidence to the contrary.

Emirati officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)