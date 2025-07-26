US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during their meeting at the Department of State in Washington, DC (Photo/ANI)

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Department of State in Washington, DC.

According to Tammy Bruce, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Pakistan's continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability. The two also discussed prospects for deepening bilateral counterterrorism cooperation, including countering ISIS-K, and the upcoming U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad this August.

The Secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors."

This meeting follows a significant visit by Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who arrived at the White House on June 18 to meet President Donald Trump, reflecting continued high-level engagements between the two nations.

The luncheon meeting then took place amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, with Trump considering possible US involvement. (ANI)

