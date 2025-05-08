New York, May 8 (PTI) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces US-UK Trade Deal, Says Agreement Increases Access for American Agricultural Products.

A State Department statement by Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation."

"Rubio reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."

Also Read | Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting: Chinese President and Russian President Hold Talks in Moscow ahead of Victory Day (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."

"Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," he said.

In his call with Sharif, Rubio again emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

“The Secretary expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict. He reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups,” the statement said.

During the call, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He appreciated US President Donald Trump's concern over the current security situation in South Asia.

Both Pakistan and the US agreed to remain in touch, the report added.

The calls came after Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians on April 22. Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate firing in the border areas killing 13 Indians and injuring several others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)