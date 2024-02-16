Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Cheyenne, Feb 16 (AP) A shooting on a street in Wyoming's capital killed one man and wounded two others.

The shooting at around 2 pm on Thursday in a residential area near restaurants and offices happened about 1.6 km from the state Capitol, Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas said.

Investigators weren't yet sure what led to the shooting and who the victims were, including whether those wounded were adults, Farkas said.

The shooting did not involve police, who declared the scene safe soon after, Farkas said.

Safety measures but no lockdowns were put in place at two nearby elementary schools. The state Legislature continued to meet at the Capitol without interruption. (AP)

