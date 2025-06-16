Minnesota [US], June 16 (ANI): The suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers has been arrested after a nearly two-day-long manhunt, US police said as per local media reports.

Police said during a press conference that the suspect, Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested on Sunday (local time) near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota.

He was spotted on a trail via camera and then taken into custody, police said.

The search for Boelter took roughly 43 hours and involved "hundreds of detectives" and 20 different SWAT teams, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said, calling it the "largest manhunt in the state's history." A local resident's trail camera captured an image of a man fitting the suspect's description, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. "The trail cam picture alerted SWAT teams to go to that area," the Ramsey County sheriff told the Star Tribune as per a report in the CNN.

The US broadcaster's report said, "The hunt for the suspect continued after dark, and officials used infrared technology to zero in on Boelter, officials said. Law enforcement also used drones and helicopters to look for him from the air."

Boelter is accused of the fatal shootings on Saturday of Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park, and a separate shooting attack on Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their home in Champlin, Minnesota.

Law enforcement set up a "large-scale perimeter" and deployed SWAT teams shortly after a vehicle believed to have been abandoned by Boelter was found in rural Sibley County, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said, noting an officer in the area thought he saw Boelter "running into the woods."

After locating and closing in around the suspect in the woods, law enforcement teams were able to "call him out to us," Bruley said. Boelter then "crawled to law enforcement teams and was placed under arrest at that point in time," Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger said.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Superintendent Drew Evans said he believes Saturday morning's attacks on lawmakers would have "continued throughout the day" if police at the time had not "proactively" gone to state Rep. Melissa Hortman's home after state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot nearby, CNN reported.

According to a report in ABC News, Boelter according to officials, is suspected of gaining entry to the lawmakers' homes by disguising himself as a police officer, even arriving at the victims' home in a vehicle that looked like a police cruiser equipped with flashing emergency lights.

The ABC News report detailed tha the twin attacks in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday led to the discovery in the suspect's vehicle of an alleged target list of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Governor Tim Walz, US Representative Ilhan Omar, US Senator Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources.

Meanwhile, Boelter, is charged with two counts of murder in the second-degree and two counts of attempted murder in the second-degree, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, CNN reported.

If convicted in the killing of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Boelter can get a maximum sentence of up to 40 years per charge, with a minimum of three years each, the complaint said.

In the case of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, who are recovering at a hospital, Boelter can receive, if convicted, a maximum sentence of up to 20 years, with a minimum of three for each of the attempted murder charges, the document said.

Police believe the suspect opened fire on the victims while wearing a latex mask, sources said as per an ABC report which cited an online biography of Boelter terming him as a husband and father with an extensive background in security and military training. (ANI)

