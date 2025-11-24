Geneva [Switzerland], November 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced confidence after what he described as a constructive first round of talks between American and Ukrainian officials in Geneva aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Rubio said the discussions were "probably the most productive and meaningful" so far, noting that the 28-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump is still being refined as negotiators look for terms acceptable to both Kyiv and Moscow. He stressed that "This is a living, breathing document. Every day, with input, it changes," while adding that remaining gaps "are not insurmountable" but require more time.

The US proposal has drawn bipartisan criticism at home for offering concessions to Russia, including asking Ukraine to cede territory, limit its armed forces and forgo NATO membership, the long-standing Russian demand. A State Department spokesperson reiterated that the plan was "authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians."

According to the White House, "revisions and clarifications" were introduced after consultations in Geneva with senior American, Ukrainian and European officials, and Kyiv believes the updated text "reflects their national security interests." A statement said the Ukrainian side confirmed that concerns on security guarantees, economic development, infrastructure protection, navigation and sovereignty were thoroughly addressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed the optimism, describing the talks as delivering "substantive" progress. "Much is changing: we are working very carefully on the steps needed to end the war," he said in a video address. His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, called the meeting "very productive" and thanked Trump for his efforts "to bring this peace."

The cautious progress came shortly after Trump criticised Ukraine for what he characterised as "zero gratitude" for US attempts to secure a settlement, asserting on social media that "UKRAINE 'LEADERSHIP' HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA."

A joint statement issued by the White House and Zelensky's office described the Geneva dialogue as "highly productive," highlighting "meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps" and an "updated and refined peace framework." Ukraine also expressed its appreciation toward the US and Trump "for their tireless efforts aimed at ending the war and the loss of life."

Zelensky added that "there are signs that President Trump's team is listening" to Ukraine's concerns. The US President has given Kyiv until Thursday to respond to the Washington-backed plan, though he told reporters the proposal was not his "final offer."

Rubio indicated that any timeline remains fluid, noting that Russia also "gets a vote here," adding, "Our goal is to end this war as soon as possible, but we need a little more time."

Rubio met the Ukrainian team alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and other US officials. Jared Kushner was also part of the American delegation.

CNN reported that Western and European leaders on the G20 sidelines in South Africa welcomed renewed diplomatic activity but raised concerns over the US draft, describing it as an "initial draft" that needs substantial work. Several governments warned that restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces risked leaving the country exposed to future aggression.

Ahead of the Geneva meeting, Yermak told CNN they were "preparing for a constructive conversation." The Ukrainian team also held talks with the UK, Germany and France earlier on Sunday, and Zelensky spoke with leaders from France, Germany, Canada, Croatia and Luxembourg.

CNN, citing European officials and diplomatic sources, reported that the European counter-proposal softened language on NATO restrictions and removed references to recognising Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk as Russian territory. The document insists on a ceasefire first, uses the current front line as the basis for further negotiation and drops a fixed deadline for elections, instead stating they would be held as soon as possible after peace is signed.

European diplomats told CNN that any future agreement "cannot entail recognition of occupation" and must not impose limits on Ukraine's alignment choices or its military capabilities. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was "skeptical" that a deal would be ready by Trump's deadline given the divisions that remain.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said leaders were prepared to engage but wanted clarity on the origins of the US plan, writing that "it would be good to know for sure who is the author of the plan and where was it created."

A separate US-Russia meeting discussing the proposal is also being planned, though not in Geneva. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously remarked that the US proposal "could form the basis of a final peace settlement."

European Council President Antonio Costa announced a meeting of EU leaders on Monday, while French President Emmanuel Macron said the 30-nation coalition supporting Ukraine will hold a video call on Tuesday, marking a busy stretch of diplomacy. (ANI)

