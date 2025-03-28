Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has classified China once again in its 2025 report as one of the leading offenders of religious freedom globally.

The report emphasizes the ongoing repression of religious minorities by the Chinese government, which employs oppressive measures to stifle faith communities nationwide.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake Update: State of Emergency Declared in Its Capital After 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country's Second Largest City.

The situation of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang remains a significant concern. The USCIRF report outlines widespread violations of human rights, including mass detentions, forced labour, and monitoring of religious activities.

The government has attempted to eliminate Uyghur identity through limitations on Islamic practices, the demolition of mosques, and coercive actions that enforce adherence to Communist Party ideology. Tibetan Buddhists are also experiencing heightened constraints, with authorities increasing control over monasteries and even trying to interfere in the process of selecting the next Dalai Lama, as noted in the report.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: US President Donald Trump Hosts Iftar Dinner at White House Amid West Asia Conflicts; Thanks Muslims for Support (Watch Video).

Christians in China, especially those worshipping outside government-approved churches, have faced escalating persecution. The report indicates that underground congregations are routinely raided, and pastors along with church leaders frequently face detention, with religious symbols like crosses being removed from public spaces.

Censorship online has limited access to religious teachings, and the authorities have imposed substantial fines on individuals who practice their faith outside state-sanctioned regulations, according to the USCIRF report.

Another significant issue highlighted in the report is the persistent repression of Falun Gong practitioners. This group has long been targeted by the Chinese government, enduring severe persecution, arrests, and allegations of forced organ harvesting.

The USCIRF points out that, despite global condemnation, the Chinese government has shown no willingness to halt its harsh campaign against Falun Gong members.

The government's broader strategy of "Sinicization" of religion is fundamental to its crackdown. Religious institutions have been compelled to align with Communist Party principles, with religious texts being rewritten and clergy obligated to affirm loyalty to the state.

The USCIRF has called for more robust actions from both the US government and the international community, advocating for targeted sanctions and heightened diplomatic pressure. As repression of religious practices in China persists, the report serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for basic freedoms in the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)