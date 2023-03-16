Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): The United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum and US-India Business Council congratulated the former mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti on his confirmation as the next envoy to India.

In the statement, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said Garcetti, who had led Los Angeles, one of the most vibrant cities in the world, would understand that working with all stakeholders will be essential in moving forward the most significant relationship of the 21st century, the US-India partnership.

The statement came after the US Senate confirmed Garcetti to be the US ambassador to India with a vote of 52 to 42.

"Eric has a deep understanding and affection towards India and the Indian people, and I have no doubt he will hit the ground running when he lands in Delhi. Eric brings the humility of a great leader who is constantly looking to improve and make a difference. He is also a big-picture guy!" the statement read.

"We want to thank Senator Major Leader, Senator Schumer, for bringing this critical vote to the Senate floor. The US and India partnership is a bipartisan priority. We have much to accomplish in 2023 and beyond, starting with the Quad Summit, a potential State visit, and a list of G-20 activities. USISPF is proud to support Ambassador Garcetti in his new role and wishes him all the success," the statement added.

"The U.S. India Business Council is pleased that the Senate has confirmed Eric Garcetti as the U.S. Ambassador to India. As the world's largest democracy and fastest growing large economy, India is an essential partner to the United States as it seeks to bolster its strategic, technological, and economic leadership in the Indo-Pacific," said Ambassador Atul Keshap, President of USIBC.

"I wish Ambassador Garcetti a successful posting in New Delhi. Having a U.S. Ambassador to India is critical as both great democracies work to build their Quad partnership and high-trust ecosystem, underpinned by shared democratic values," he added.

Alexander Slater, USIBC's Managing Director and head of its New Delhi Office, also welcomed Ambassador Garcetti. He said that the USIBC supports the appointment of a US Ambassador to India and knows that Ambassador Garcetti brings significant leadership experience to the position.

USIBC looks forward to continuing our close engagement with the US Embassy under his guidance, especially on key drivers of the bilateral relationship such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies," he said.

"Eric Garcetti's appointment as Ambassador sends an important signal to the Government and people of India as well as industry in both countries about the importance President Biden places on the U.S.-India relationship. USIBC will work collaboratively with him and the Government of India to strengthen bilateral strategic and economic ties and promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he added.

Meanwhile, Shreerupa Mitra, USIBC's Deputy Managing Director, highlighted that this confirmation comes at a key time for US-India relations, with India taking up the G20 presidency for the first time this year.

"As a vital source of high-skilled talent and a rising hub for high-value manufacturing, India has a global role to play in fortifying supply chains and achieving sustainable development goals. The confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the U.S. Ambassador to India will add necessary focus and energy behind these efforts, ultimately helping both our countries achieve critical goals in decarbonization, human development, and economic resilience." On behalf of USIBC, Mitra added that the Council is grateful for the strong stewardship shown to date by Ambassador Beth Jones as Charge d'Affaires

US President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti to become ambassador to India in July 2021, and the Foreign Relations Committee initially signed off on him in January 2022.

But his nomination has been in limbo for a year following allegations that Garcetti knew about sexual misconduct that one of his former top advisers committed and did not take any action to stop it, reported The Hill. (ANI)

