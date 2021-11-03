New York, Nov 3 (PTI) Several members of the Indian-American community and diaspora gathered here to celebrate the festival of lights Deepavali at a special event hosted by the Uttar Pradesh Association of North America (UPANA).

The special commemoration held in New Jersey included cultural dance and performances by students of the Kalashri School of Arts.

Addressing the gathering, India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal said that the festival of Deepavali is being celebrated across cities in America with great fervor and excitement.

Extending his Deepavali greetings to the audience on the occasion, Jaiswal said it is indeed special to celebrate Diwali with diaspora from India and particularly from the state of Uttar Pradesh, home to the city of Ayodhya, where Lord Rama returned after an exile of 14 years and the first lights of Diwali were illuminated.

UPANA Founder and Chairman Rakesh Agarwal extended Deepavali wishes to the diaspora on the occasion.

The UP (Uttar Pradesh) Association of North America is a nonprofit organization and is focussed on the preservation and promotion of the cultural and social heritage of the north Indian states.

The event was also attended by prominent Indian-American physician Sudhir Parikh, former Deputy Speaker of the New Jersey Assembly Upendra Chivukula, New Jersey Assemblyman Sterley Stanley and candidate for the Edison Board of Education and lawyer Padmaja Chinta.

