Tashkent [Uzbekistan], January 25 (ANI): A major power outage occurred in many regions of Uzbekistan, with the causes being investigated, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

"Today, on January 25, at 11:00 [local time, 06:00 GMT), there was a major power outage in some regions of the country. Technicians are currently working on troubleshooting," the ministry wrote on its social media platform.

Also Read | Canada-US Border Deaths: Canadian Authorities Yet To Confirm Names of Gujarati Family Members Who Froze to Death.

Notably, the power outage has been reported in other Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, with the major power blackout seen on Tuesday in Kazakhstan's Almaty and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Almaty is facing a large-scale power failure and outages have been reported in some city neighborhoods as well as in Taldykorgan, the center of the Almaty region.

Also Read | Australia Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebrations And Significance of The National Day.

In Bishkek, the water supply has been suspended due to the blackout as pumping stations cannot operate, reported the news agency.

Such a large-scale blackout in the Central Asian region occurred for the first time in a long time. The collapse may have been caused by the failure of the united energy system of Central Asia, media reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)