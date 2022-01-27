New Delhi [Delhi], January 27 (ANI): Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed India's greater strategic presence in Central Asia while speaking virtually at the first Indo-Central Asia summit held on Thursday.

The Uzbekistan President welcomed India's initiative in hosting the summit.

The President also highlighted that India-Uzbekistan relations are based on mutual respect and friendship.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also highlighted the need for India to have a closer strategic partnership with Uzbekistan in his virtual address.

"We acknowledge India's growing international stature and its economic influence," he said.

"Uzbekistan will be happy to have a closer strategic partnership with India," he added.

The Uzbekistan President highlighted India's close cultural relationship with the Central Asia republic and mentioned the significance of Samarkhand and Agra in binding the ties further.

"India-Uzbekistan ties are rooted in closer cultural relations," he said.

"We would like to have a practical interaction in the present Indo-Central Forum," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first Indo-Central Asian and highlighted that Central Asia is central to India's integrated and stable neighbourhood. (ANI)

