Vatican City, Sep 29 (AP) The Vatican confirmed Thursday that it imposed disciplinary sanctions on Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo in the past two years following allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor in the 1990s.

The Vatican spokesman said in a statement that the office that handles sex abuse cases received allegations “concerning the bishop's behaviour” in 2019 and within a year had imposed the sanctions.

They included limitations on Belo's movements and exercise of ministry, and prohibited him from having voluntary contact with minors or contact with East Timor.

The statement, from spokesman Matteo Bruni, said the measures were “modified and reinforced” in November 2021 and that in both occasions Belo had formally accepted the punishment. (AP)

