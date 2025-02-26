Rome, Feb 25 (AP) Pope Francis remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday, with his blood parameters remaining stable as he works from the hospital while battling double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The Vatican's evening update said the 88-year-old pope underwent a follow-up CAT scan on Tuesday evening to check his lung infection. But it provided no details of what the scan showed, suggesting the results weren't back yet.

Doctors said the prognosis remained guarded.

“In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities,” the Vatican statement said. (AP)

