New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will take part in Mahashivratri 2024 celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on March 8.

Isha Mahashivratri 2024 celebrations will see captivating performances from renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan, and Gurdas Maan amongst others, the Isha Foundation said in a statement.

Viewed by over 140 million people, Isha Mahashivratri in front of the iconic face of Adiyogi in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has earned the place to be the most-awaited annual event in the country.

This year too, the night-long celebrations will see immersive meditations guided by Sadhguru, celebratory music and enthralling dance performances, the statement said.

The grand spectacle will be broadcast from 6 pm on March 8 to 6 am of March 9 in 22 languages worldwide on Sadhguru's YouTube channels and major media networks.

Notably, Pawandeep Rajan, Rathijith Bhattacharjee, Mahalingam, Mooralal Marwada, rappers like Brodha V, Paradox, MC Heam, Dharavi project; French musicians, Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti, will also grace the occasion.

The festivities are set to kick off with the Pancha Bhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, a potent yogic process of elemental cleansing, followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Sadhguru's discourse, explosive meditations, and the spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a powerful visual journey depicting the origin of yoga.

Sadhguru, who will guide a LIVE and online audience through powerful midnight and Brahma Muhurutam meditations, emphasizes on the importance of keeping one's spine erect on the "grand night of Shiva".

"The significance of the day is that there is an upward movement of energy in the human body. So this night, we want to spend awake, aware, with our spines erect so that whatever sadhana we are doing, there is a great assistance from nature," Sadhguru says.

In recent years, Isha Mahashivratri celebration has consistently shattered streaming records.

In 2022, the Mahashivratri livestream surpassed viewership numbers for both the Super Bowl and the Grammys. In 2023, with a staggering 140 million LIVE viewership, Isha Mahashivratri emerged as the largest and most-watched spiritual festival globally.

This year, it promises to be even grander with PVR INOX, a chain of multiplexes in India, creating history by tying up with the Isha Mahashivratri to stream the 12-hour celebrations LIVE on select big screens across the country for the first time.

In order to make it a truly immersive, spiritual experience for seekers across the world, program, like 'Rudraksha Diksha', 'In The Grace of Yoga', 'Yaksha Festival', 'Maha Annadanam', and Mahashivratri & Shivanga sadhana are being offered to enhance one's well-being. (ANI)

