Gwadar [Balochistan], November 20 (ANI): The victims have staged a protest against the Pakistan Coast Guard at the Kaldan Cross near the Gubad border and blocked the Makran Coastal Highway after ongoing harassment and seizure of local vehicles in Gwadar city of Balochistan.

The protesters lamented that the illegal activities by the Coast Guards have hampered the business and daily life of the people in the region, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Also Read | UK Man Sends Payments to Philippines For Live Feeds of Children Being Sexually Abused, Arrested For Participating in 'Live Sex Shows'.

They further claimed that the government made a false promise to grant them concessions and would take action against such illegal activities. On the other hand, the government is projecting a false narrative that the situation in the region is under control.

Recently, the Pakistan Coast Guard opened fire at a Baloch fuel vehicle that led to protests in the area. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee informed about the incident and said," "Yesterday, a tragic incident unfolded in Panwan Jewani, District Gwadar, where the paramilitary force Coast Guard opened fire directly on a vehicle carrying fuel. Fortunately, the driver survived, but the vehicle was burned to ashes."

Also Read | Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Drink Recycled Water Made From Their Own Urine and Sweat During Extended Mission in Space.

The BYC also condemned the situation and stated," It is a well-recognized reality that the people of Balochistan lack economic incentives and a basic economic structure. They are heavily reliant on border trade, which has long been an integral part of Baloch culture. The region is mired in poverty, with the majority of the population living below the poverty line. In such dire circumstances, where many struggle to afford even two meals a day, state atrocities and oppression only exacerbate their suffering. Daily, border dwellers face humiliation and torture, violating their fundamental rights to income and sustainability."

According to the Balochistan Post, the protesters demand an immediate cease to the harassment and seizure of local vehicles by the Coast Guard. They also demanded the restoration of local trade to save their basic economic structure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)