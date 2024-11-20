Stroud, November 20: Paul Renwick, 60, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, has been sentenced to six years in prison at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to paying for and directing live streams of children being sexually abused. The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that Renwick, described as a “prolific offender,” had been engaging in these activities since 2005.

A forensic examination of his devices uncovered 331 indecent images of children, 44 of which were categorised as prohibited or extreme, reported BBC. Between December 2017 and September 2018, Renwick made over nine payments to facilitators in the Philippines, sending at least £7,000. Investigators found he was directing the abuse of children as young as seven.

Renwick pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including paying for services of a child, making indecent images, possessing extreme pornographic content, and possessing prohibited images.

During an interview with the NCA, Renwick admitted to paying for “live sex shows,” claiming he believed the participants were over 18. However, he also confessed to a sexual interest in girls aged 12 to 14.

Danny Waywell, NCA senior investigating officer, stated, “Renwick may have thought that the distance between him and the abuse meant he could operate without detection, but the NCA’s collaboration with international partners uncovered the scale of his crimes.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) vowed to continue pursuing individuals involved in child abuse, emphasising its commitment to bringing offenders like Paul Renwick to justice. Renwick, sentenced to six years, also received a 12-month extended licence and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order to restrict his activities after release.

