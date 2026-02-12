Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Tarique Rahman cast his vote on Thursday as voting got underway in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections. Rahman urged people to exercise their right to vote and expressed optimism for the victory of BNP in the elections.

Immediately after casting his vote Rahman said the BNP would prioritize law and order if voted to power.

Also Read | Heineken Layoffs 2026: Why Dutch Beer Company Is Cutting Up to 6,000 Jobs.

""We will prioritise improving law and order in the country so that people feel secure if we can form the government," he said after casting his vote at Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2.

Further in his social media post, Tarique Rehman urged all to exercise their right to vote" in a festive and peaceful atmosphere.

Also Read | Turkish Parliament Turns Violent as Lawmakers Trade Blows Over Akin Gurlek's Appointment as Justice Minister, Video Goes Viral.

"Cast your vote for whoever you deem most fit. Vote according to your own choice, and establish your rights and ownership over the state," he said

He called upon people to come to the polling centers today, cast their votes, and entrust the elected candidates with their responsibilities.

"From tomorrow, your Members of Parliament will take charge of your welfare and remain dedicated to your service, Insha'Allah. I personally take the responsibility to ensure that every winning candidate of the BNP performs their duties faithfully," he said.

"With the spontaneous participation and love of the people, the victory of BNP in a free and fair election is certain, Insha'Allah. Come, let us build this nation together. Let us ensure the rights and freedoms of the people and protect the sovereignty and dignity of Bangladesh. We shall work, we shall build the nation; Bangladesh above all," he added.

Rahman, who is the son of former Bangladesh PM and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on January 9, days after her demise.

Earlier on Thursday, key leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen party (NCP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cast their votes as reported by The Daily Star.

According to The Daily Star, Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have cast their votes.

The Daily Star further reported that voting in the 13th national elections and referendum-2026 is being held simultaneously in 299 constituencies across the country and will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break.

The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase.

Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process.

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era.

The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, once counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones.

The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), as per Al Jazeera.

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election.

Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)