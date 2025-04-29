Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], April 29 (ANI): Communal harmony among different communities in Tamenglong district of Manipur has been celebrated through mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Despite being a Christian-majority area, Tamenglong is home to a vibrant Hindu minority that practices its faith freely and without fear.

Also Read | 'Not Just Half an Hour, but Pakistan Is Half a Century Behind India': Asaduddin Owaisi (Watch Video).

In this district is the Kali Mata Temple, a sacred place for the local Hindu community. It stands not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of Tamenglong's inclusive spirit.

According to Kadi Kamei, Deacon of the Zeliangrong Baptist Church, "Despite tension, all communities live peacefully. Many different communities are here; you might have seen a Hindu temple. Hindus are a minority, but we don't disturb them."

Also Read | Ambuja Cement Registers Highest 9% Annual PAT Growth at INR 5,158 Crore, Crosses 100 MTPA Capacity Last Fiscal, Becomes 9th Largest Cement Company in World.

Sanjay Jha, a Hindu priest at the temple, highlighted," We are all living among the local Christians. The local people have never disturbed this temple. We always support everyone during important festivals."

The mutual support is echoed by Bhim Prasad Koirala, a local teacher. He emphasised," There is no conflict between Hindus and Christians here, and the temple is also running well."

From Christmas to Durga Puja, and even Eid, festivals of every faith are celebrated with collective joy. In Tamenglong, peace isn't just an aspiration--it's a reality crafted and nurtured daily by its people. In a world often fractured by religion, this town stands as a living example that harmony isn't born of sameness, but of shared humanity.

Rathailung Gangmei, Youth Director of Tamenglong Baptist Church, stated," We are happy that we are peaceful. There are so many communities, so many ethnicities and religions, like Hindus, Christians, and Muslims. We are living peacefully here."

Tamenglong stands as a model of communal harmony, where Hindus and Christians live peacefully, embracing mutual respect and coexistence. Despite religious diversity, the district thrives on understanding and acceptance, celebrating festivals together and fostering a spirit of unity. In Tamenglong, peace is not just a goal, but a sustainable reality. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)