Hanoi (Vietnam), Aug 4 (AP) Vietnam has reported another virus death and 10 new infections.

The Health Ministry said a 62-year-old woman with kidney disease died Tuesday. The woman tested positive for the virus while having treatment at Da Nang hospital, one of three hospitals where a majority of new cases have been found recently.

According to the ministry, another 10 people from Da Nang and Quang Nam province have been tested positive with the virus. All of them are traced back to the hospital clusters.

Da Nang has mobilised the army to disinfect hot spots in the city. An army laboratory truck has also been deployed to increase the testing capacity. (AP)

