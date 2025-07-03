Hanoi [Vietnam], July 3 (ANI/WAM): The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has officially confirmed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will participate in its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) during its voluntary phase, starting from January 1, 2026.

The statement follows Vietnam's formal registration with ICAO on 30th June, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Initiated by ICAO, CORSIA aims to achieve carbon-neutral growth in international aviation from 2020 onwards.

Under this mechanism, participating countries are required to monitor, report, and offset CO2 emissions from international flights through the purchase of carbon credits. (ANI/WAM)

