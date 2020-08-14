New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Foreign Service officer of batch 1992, has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

Doraiswami is currently serving as the Additional Secretary in the MEA.

Also Read | Odisha: School and Mass Education Department Issues Guidelines for Independence Day 2020 Celebration in Schools: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The MEA, in a statement, said that Doraiswami is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)