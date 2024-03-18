Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Taliban's Ministry of Defence released a statement in response to Pakistan's early-morning airstrikes in Afghanistan's Khost and Paktika on Monday, stating that any violation of the country's sovereignty would have bad consequences, according to TOLOnews.

In retaliation, Taliban has claimed to use heavy weapons to target Pakistani military centres.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu Hold First Call In More Than a Month As Tension Grows Over Food Crisis in Gaza.

"Once again, Pakistani military and reconnaissance jets have entered Afghanistan's territory and bombarded the homes of civilians in Barmal of Paktika and Spera of Khost," the Taliban said in a statement.

Meanwhile, its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, warned that any infringement on Afghanistan's sovereignty would have dire repercussions.

Also Read | US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Lauds Indian Navy's Role in Anti-Piracy Operations in Indian Ocean Region.

Denouncing the aforementioned attacks, Mujahid stated that Pakistan would be unable to cope with the consequences of such strikes.

TOLOnews quoted Zabihullah Mujahid as saying, "Last night around 3 AM, Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in the Laman area of Barmal district in Paktika province and the Afghan Dubai area of Spera district in Khost province, resulting in 6 martyrs in Paktika, including 3 women and 3 children, and one house destroyed, and in Khost province, one house was destroyed and 2 women were martyred."

He has asked Pakistan's new administration to refrain from harming ties with Afghanistan due to the "reckless" conduct of a few military generals and to stop attributing their failure to them.

Notably, Pakistani military aircraft carried out airstrikes in the Barmal district of Paktika province and the Afghan Dubai area of Sepera district in Khost province.

Tragically, these strikes targeted civilian homes, resulting in the loss of six lives and the destruction of property, a spokesperson for Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

Reports indicate that six individuals, including three women and three children, lost their lives in Paktika, while two women perished in Khost due to a collapsed house. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)