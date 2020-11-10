Kabul [Afghanistan], November 10 (ANI): Violence in Afghanistan by Taliban remained high despite the terrorist group's promise to reduce attacks on civilians, President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday adding that regional and global framework is key to dealing with all terror networks attempting to disrupt peace, progress and cooperation in the country.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit through a video conference, the Afghan President said Afghanistan is faced with "multiple forms of turmoil" but peace remains "most urgent and important priority" for the country, Tolo News reported.

"Unfortunately, not only the promised reduction of violence and comprehensive ceasefire has not been realized, but the violence by the Taliban has increased substantially," Ghani said.

"As respect for sovereignty is a cardinal principle of SCO, we ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," he said.

The talks between a government delegation and the delegation of Taliban have been going on in Doha since mid-September but progress has been slow amid rising violence by the terror groups in Afghanistan.

This virtual meeting was the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State held in the backdrop of major regional and global developments. The meeting was attended by leaders of all eight member countries including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Ghani mentioned Kabul University attack in which over 22 people were killed, calling it inhumane. He said the attack "is a symptom of a cult of violence and reliance on drug production and smuggling of our natural capital and cultural heritage as sources of funding that requires a reality check."

He said Afghanistan is right at the centre of the untapped potential that could bring enhanced prosperity and peace to the region.

"By location, history outlook and choice, we are poised to provide a platform for regional and global cooperation, especially by connecting Central, South and West Asia to and from East Asia by land," he added. (ANI)

