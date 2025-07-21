Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on late Sunday night said that his official visit to the UAE and Spain is set to create over 14,000 jobs in the state.

Yadav stated that following the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025, the state received investment proposals worth over Rs 11,119 crore.

In a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "With the motto 'Make in India-Make in Madhya Pradesh,' investment proposals worth over Rs 11,119 crore have been received in all major sectors under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025' concluded in UAE and Spain. These will create more than 14,000 new employment opportunities in the state. After the visit to both nations, I reached Bhopal today and shared information with journalist friends."

"In Madrid, Spain, the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh - Business Forum' was held, where discussions took place with over 200 corporate and diplomatic representatives," he said.

"Addressed over 500 expatriate entrepreneurs at the 'Friends of MP' conference held during the Dubai visit. Conducted one-to-one strategic meetings with heads of more than 30 international and national companies during the visit," he added.

CM Yadav stated that, under the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025, he signed MoUs and held productive talks with investors to promote the state's potential growth.

In a post on X on Saturday, CM Yadav said, "Under the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue-2025, during the Spain visit, I engaged in discussions with entrepreneurs, investors, and businesspersons, signed MoUs, observed global agri-models like Mercabarna, and also met with the Indian diaspora. This visit will strengthen the vision of a developed Madhya Pradesh on the global stage."

CM Yadav on Saturday said that his visit to Dubai and Spain is nearing its conclusion, highlighting the tour's focus on exploring opportunities for the state's progress and promoting employment, industries, and tourism.

Speaking from Barcelona, CM Yadav said, "We have reached the last leg of our Dubai and Spain visit. As we had set the objective of our tour, we were to explore all the areas for the progress of our state with our Indians connected to Madhya Pradesh, especially everything that provides employment. We also went to the industries and restaurants to promote tourism. Wherever there are Indian restaurants, we visited them." (ANI)

