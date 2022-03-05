Brussels [Belgium], March 5 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday praised Warsaw for playing a "vital" role in the Ukraine crisis, by stating that the United States has deployed doubled the number of military personnel in Poland.

In a meeting with the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Blinken said expressed the United States' admiration and appreciation for Poland's solidarity and support for Ukraine.

"Poland is doing vital work to respond to this (Ukraine) crisis. It has done a great deal to facilitate security assistance to Ukraine. Since January 30, the US has more than doubled the number of military personnel deployed in Poland to now more than 10,000," Blinken said today.

Speaking about the humanitarian crisis, Poland Foreign Minister said: "Everything possible must be done to ensure evacuation. Russia's aggression in Ukraine causes a humanitarian crisis of an unimaginable scale. Our priority is organising effective aid for millions of refugees. Poland has already received up to 700,000 refugees."

Earlier Blinken met with Charles Michel, President of the European Council in Brussels as the two discussed their "support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "Good meeting with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen in Brussels. The United States and the EU are united in our support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and against Russia's unjustifiable war."

"As I leave Brussels this morning, we are united with @NATO, the EU, and our European Allies and partners in our support for Ukraine's democratically elected President Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian government, and, most of all, the brave people of Ukraine," he added.

Moreover, Blinken on Wednesday said the United States, in coordination with its allies and partners, is imposing additional economic costs on Russia and Belarus in response to military operations against Ukraine. (ANI)

