Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 14 (ANI): Bangladesh's business community and the investors are waiting for an elected government to take their decisions, said Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), late on Friday.

"We, the business people, want a permanent government. During an interim government, the investors do not want to invest," Babu told ANI in an interview.

"By definition, this government is interim. Everybody knows, for the time being, they have come after the situation of the July uprising and revolution (last year). This government has taken some good initiatives in terms of banking reforms, control of looting and mismanagement of the Banking sector. But if you say, in terms of investment, the investors or the businesses are waiting for the elected government," he said.

"Normally, we business people would like to have a permanent government, and then we would like to see who is coming for the policy and activities; Investment will depend on that situation. Normally, during an interim government, investors do not want to invest. They keep them in a position of wait and see," the BGMEA President said.

"I hope shortly, there will be an election. That election has to be a credible, fair election so the people can give their verdict. After a new government, the investment situation will improve," he said.

"Business people and the investors are looking for an election, and sooner the better," he added.

"Shutdowns of factories are happening. BGMEA has seven thousand plus members. Now, only 3,000 factories are exporting goods means they are in operation. So, 4,000 factories have already been eliminated for different reasons. Due to their inefficiency, natural calamities, man-made calamities like political situations or infrastructure reasons like problems in the ports or electricity or energy, different reasons. In this moment, we are facing challenges for the issues of energy that gas and electricity and inflation. We are waiting for an elected government," he said.

"Relations between Indian and Bangladeshi people are very good and very cordial. Especially in West Bengal and Bangladesh, we have some common cultural things. But the problem is that when the government changes on both sides, the situation also changes. Sometimes very much cordial, sometimes one-sided love and sometimes it is a resentful situation. It depends on the government in India or the government in Bangladesh," Babu said.

"We would like to see friendly relations with dignity. We should respect each other. If the relations between the governments level are cordial, it would be the best because both countries will benefit. Business between India and Bangladesh is huge. It is not for political relations but for necessity. So, if the relations between India and Bangladesh are cordial, that would be good," he said.

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has hinted at holding national elections in early February next year.

Many are considering the London meeting between Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman as a game changer for Bangladeshi politics.

Right now, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's BNP is the largest Political Party in Bangladesh, as Sheikh Hasina's Awami League is banned from running.

Tarique Rahman, the son of Khaleda Zia, seems set to return soon to Bangladesh after 16 years in exile in London.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising in August last year. She is now living in India in self-imposed exile. After Sheikh Hasina's fall, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate. (ANI)

