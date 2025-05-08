Vatican City, May 8 (AP) White smoke is pouring out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.

That means the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces US-UK Trade Deal, Says Agreement Increases Access for American Agricultural Products.

The crowd in St. Peter's Square erupted in cheers. The name will be announced later, when a top cardinal utters the words “Habemus papam!” Latin for “We have a pope!” from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.

The cardinal then reads the winner's birth name in Latin, and reveals the name he has chosen to be called.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping Meeting: Chinese President and Russian President Hold Talks in Moscow ahead of Victory Day (Watch Video).

The new pope is then expected to make his first public appearance and impart a blessing from the same loggia. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)