Geneva [Switzerland], November 17 (ANI): The World Health Organisation on Monday (local time) revealed that 65 members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 65 WHO staff stationed in Geneva-- working from home and onsite-- have tested positive for COVID-19. We have not yet established whether any transmission has occurred on campus, but are looking into the matter," WHO tweeted.

In the following tweet, it said, "WHO staff who were confirmed positive with COVID-19 in Geneva have received the necessary medical attention. WHO carried out full contact tracing and related protocols. Enhanced cleaning protocols were implemented in relevant offices."

"Out of the 65 recorded COVID-19 cases among WHO HQ staff to date, 49 have occurred in the last eight weeks, in line with the epidemiological situation in Geneva and surrounding areas," WHO added.

According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, globally as many as 54,678,159 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 1,321,403 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

