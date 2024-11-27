Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 27 (ANI): To address the growing burden of diabetes, health experts and officials adopted the 'Colombo Call to Action' to strengthen diabetes prevention and control measures in the World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region.

The Call to Action underlines catalytic actions and collective commitments from member countries to accelerate efforts to unite, integrate, innovate, treat, track, and educate - the key pillars of WHO's Global Diabetes Compact which aims to reduce the risk of diabetes and ensure that those diagnosed with the disease have access to quality treatment and care. The Compact also supports the prevention of type 2 diabetes from obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, the press release noted.

Every year, more than 4,82,000 diabetes-related deaths occur in the region. Diabetes and its complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and lower limb amputation result in immense hardships and economic loss to people with diabetes, their families, health systems and national economies.

"Bridging the service gaps to ensure timely access to diabetes care can save lives. Care services need to be equitable, comprehensive, accessible, and affordable," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, in her address to the two-day Regional Commemoration of World Diabetes Day 2024 under the theme 'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps'.

As per the press release, over 100 experts and officials, including representatives from Ministries of Health across the WHO South-East Asia, Western Pacific and Africa Regions, as well as academic institutions, professional bodies, international experts, UN agencies, and development partners attended the event jointly organised by the Ministry of Health, Government of Sri Lanka, and WHO on November 21 and November 22 which culminated with the adoption of Colombo Call to Action.

"As the Government of Sri Lanka, we are committed to fighting diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. We have already taken steps through initiatives like SEAHEARTS and in partnerships with many organizations. We know we can do more through advocacy, health promotion and continuous supply of quality medicines, and providing universal access to investigations and treatment," said Hansaka Wijemuni, Deputy Minister of Health and Media, Government of Sri Lanka, at the closing session.

In a video message to the gathering, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Over the last three decades, the number of people living with diabetes has quadrupled, now surpassing 800 million globally. More than half of these individuals do not receive treatment. We must intensify efforts to meet global targets and ensure better prevention, diagnosis, and management of diabetes", the press release noted.

The Call to Action outlines priority actions such as strengthening primary healthcare systems to scale up prevention and control of diabetes, improving access to essential medicines and diagnostics, particularly insulins, and integrating diabetes care into broader health programmes. It also emphasises the need to invest in policies and programmes to promote healthy lifestyle interventions and establish national targets for diabetes coverage to be achieved by 2030.

Countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region have made significant progress in provisioning services for the management of diabetes. As of June 2024, over 60 million people have been placed on protocol-based management for diabetes and hypertension, with a target to reach 100 million by 2025.

However, despite efforts challenges remain. More than 2,60,000 children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes face limited access to insulin and monitoring. The incidence of type 2 diabetes is also increasing among young people in the Region.

Equipping primary healthcare with standard treatment protocols, essential medicines, quality diagnostics, and skilled professionals is essential to meet the growing demand for diabetes prevention and care.

The Regional Director said, "The path to overcome barriers and care gaps is long and challenging, but achievable. It is a shared responsibility of governments, healthcare providers, and communities to prevent diabetes and make healthier, longer, and more productive lives of people living with diabetes. Let us come together to ensure that no one is left behind and that equitable, affordable, and high-quality diabetes care becomes a reality for all", the press release observed.

PG Mahipala, Secretary Health, Government of Sri Lanka; Guy Fones, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases, WHO Headquarters; and Alaka Singh, WHO Representative to Sri Lanka, also addressed the regional commemoration. (ANI)

