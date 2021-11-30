London [UK], November 30 (ANI): Muttahidda Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said that properties of Mohajirs in Karachi are being demolished to make room for China to convert Karachi into a remote Satellite colony of Punjab and to accommodate China in the region.

The government of Pakistan has entered into an agreement with China in this regard. As per the agreement, the Pakistan military would help China in demolishing buildings in Karachi for new construction and Karachi will become a satellite state of Punjab like Hong Kong.

Hussain made the revelation in his telephonic address to the Mohajir nation. He strongly condemned the Supreme Court's orders for the demolition of the Nasla Tower, a residential project in Karachi. The demolition of properties of Mohajirs in Karachi on the order of the country's apex court judge on Pakistan military's orders is a sheer manifest of economic carnage of Mohajirs.

Hussain said that the demolition of settlements in Karachi was earlier ordered by the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar.

After demolishing thousands of houses, shops and markets in Gujar Nala, Railway Colony, Moosa Colony, Gharibabad, Orangi Town, Garden, Empress Market, Allah Din Park and other areas in Karachi, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad ordered to eliminate a multi-storey residential building in Karachi, the Nasla tower.

Residents who had legally bought the apartments with NOC for their children are being evicted and the Nasla Tower is being demolished while none of the people who built the tower was asked. He said, like the people of Nasla Tower and other areas of Karachi have been evicted from their legal houses, if Justice Saqib Nisar and Justice Gulzar Ahmed were evicted from their homes without giving any reason, what would they feel?

He said that both Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad were oppressors. "Their heinous crimes are enough to sentence them to death by hanging for many days," he commented. Hussain said that the widespread demolition in Karachi on orders of sitting judges at the behest of the demonic military of Pakistan is a pre-planned scheme to accommodate China which would in return convert Karachi into a satellite colony of Punjab.

The government of Pakistan has agreed with China to keep Punjab in the image of Pakistan and with it to make Karachi, the capital of Sindh, a satellite state of Punjab like Hong Kong. The Chinese have agreed to this. The MQM Supremo said that as many legitimate and leased houses and shops of the citizens have been demolished in Karachi, the traitors of the Mohajir nation are equally complicit in the crime.

Hussain said that the standard of the Supreme Court is double, it is demolishing the Nasla Tower of Karachi but it regularised the illegal Grand Hyatt Tower of Islamabad because it had flats of military generals, judges of the Supreme Court and other influential elites. Similarly, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar had regularised the illegal occupation of Bani Gala by the present Prime Minister Imran Khan with a small fine.

He said that houses of citizens were being demolished in Karachi but commercial plazas, wedding halls, cinemas and other business centres on the lands allotted for military purposes remained intact. The Supreme Court did not give orders to demolish them. He said that the Supreme Court's Karachi registry which has been declaring the settlements of Karachi as illegal is constructed on the occupied sewage drain itself.

He said that the Supreme Court, which had ordered the demolition of legitimate settlements of Mihajirs in Karachi, did not see any illegal settlements of the non-local population in the periphery of Karachi. Hussain strongly condemned the arson attacks on Karachi's Cooperative Market, Victoria Market and Mobile Market and said that hundreds of shops belonging to Mohajirs were set ablaze. He said that these incidents of arson were part of a conspiracy.

He said the irony is that the most corrupt former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had shamelessly held another most corrupt, the sitting Prime Minister Imran Khan as the most pious man. Saqib Nisar himself is a very corrupt and deceitful person who collected billions from Pakistanis in the name of building a dam but to this day the nation does not know where that money was spent.

He strongly condemned the anti-Karachi local body law passed by the PPP' provincial government in Sindh and said that we will save Karachi from the tyranny of the feudal elites. We the Mohajirs and Sindhis will eliminate the feudal lords and liberate the land of Sindh. (ANI)

