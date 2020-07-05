Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): The US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second 'Salute to America' celebration speech.

"American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth...We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," Trump said.

He further said, "We will not allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background. We will not allow them to foment hate, discord and distrust."

Speaking on the recent nationwide protests wherein some instances of vandalism had surfaced, the US President said, "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms. We will safeguard our values, traditions, customs, and beliefs."

During the address, Trump also launched a scathing attack on China by saying that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China. (ANI)

