Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman issued a warning to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that the 11-opposition party alliance will show its cards at the right time that will leave the PTI government with no option but to leave the office.

"We will show our cards at the right time which will leave the government shell-shocked," Rehman told a responsive crowd at Seraiki Chowk. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani and other leaders of the 10-party alliance also spoke, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz also warned of some tough "decisions" if the Imran Khan regime did not agree to leave "with dignity" by January 31 -- the deadline set by the Opposition-led anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) banner.

Apparently overwhelmed by the turnout, Nawaz said: "What will happen if I ask these people to march on Islamabad? In that case the puppet PM will have no place to hide."

According to Geo News, Maryam Nawaz said that a long march would be definitely held adding that its date will be announced depending on the people's convenience and weather.

The PML-N vice president said that the PDM definitely had a plan for the long march, which "will be held for sure".

Maryam said that the Opposition lawmakers will resign from assemblies as well, adding that if the PTI government did not agree to leave with dignity by January 31, then the masses will make "other decisions".

Speaking of the PDM rally in Bahawalpur a day prior, she said people broke the record in terms of attendance and wrote on Twitter that she was surprised.

"Those here [in Bahawalpur] were saying such a large number of people had never come out here before yesterday. That is why I said yesterday 'Punjab has woken up'," she said.

Speaking on the "reprehensible" Machh massacre, Maryam Nawaz said the incident of "sectarian terrorism speaks volumes about the heartlessness, indifference, and incompetence of the federal and provincial governments".

"Neither do they [the federal and provincial governments] know how to work nor how to reassure those who are grieving. Such a government has no right to impose itself on the people... The whole nation sympathises with its oppressed brothers," she added as quoted by Geo News.

On Sunday, Maryam lashed out at Khan calling him a "fake, incompetent prime minister", Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the support of people in Bahawalpur has shown that the "government's days in power are numbered".

She further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will be toppled the day the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lawmakers tender their resignations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)