Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 24 (ANI/WAM): Experts from WOAH Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) in the UAE, have detected one of the possible pathogens behind the mysterious camel mortality in Ethiopia.

This phenomenon has resulted in significant economic losses and severe social consequences over the past two decades.

The announcement was made during the 26th Conference of the WOAH Regional Commission for Africa, held in Ethiopia from 4-7 February 2025. The event was attended by the Deputy Director-General of WOAH, leading scientific experts, and representatives from various countries and global organisations.

During the conference, ADAFSA team of experts from the WOAH Collaborating Centre of Camel Diseases presented the findings of their field investigations and laboratory analyses, which were conducted in response to a formal request from Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture seeking scientific support in identifying the cause of this enigmatic disease outbreak.

In July 2024, a specialised technical team from WOAH Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases in collaboration with the Animal Health Institute (AHI) in Ethiopia, conducted a field visit to Ethiopia, where clinical samples were collected from infected camels in Borana zone, southwest of Ethiopia.

Initial laboratory analyses confirmed the presence of Wesselsbron virus (WSLV) - a flavivirus belonging to the family of Flaviviridae in the infected camels for the first time. The finding has gained widespread international attention and was met with high praise from representatives of the affected countries, including Kenya and Somalia, as well as global animal health organisations.

This achievement reaffirms the UAE's and ADAFSA's leading role in supporting global efforts to protect animal health, particularly in the camel sector, and to enhance regional and global biosecurity. It further strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a centre of excellence in veterinary research, contributing to biosecurity and food security.

Given these preliminary results, the Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases, alongside the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture, has suggested that future research should focus on the epidemiology of the "Wesselsbron virus" in camels. They also recommend broadening the scope of investigations to include East African countries to corroborate the initial findings identified in Ethiopia.

It was also agreed to develop further analytical techniques for conducting serosurveys in the affected areas, as well as conducting field trials to study the virus's impact on camels in addition to the possibility of developing an effective vaccine to limit the spread of WSLV. Currently, coordination is underway with health authorities in Ethiopia to conduct analysis on human samples for virus detection, aiming to expand the understanding of its zoonotic and epidemiological potential based on the One Health approach.

In an initiative aimed at bolstering international scientific cooperation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge, experts from ADAFSA conducted a visit to the Ethiopian Animal Health Institute. During this visit, they successfully established and activated confirmatory diagnostic tests for the detection of the Wesselsbron virus within the Institute's laboratories. This undertaking enabled the identification of the same virus in clinical samples that had been archived, providing additional support and confirmation for ADAFSA's results.

Additionally, ADAFSA and Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening research capabilities and disease surveillance in animal diseases. The agreement will include collaboration in knowledge exchange and information sharing, joint training programs for veterinary professionals, and collaborative research projects to deepen scientific understanding of camel diseases in the region.

This partnership is expected to enhance biosecurity measures and improve livestock health, benefiting pastoral communities that depend on camels for their livelihoods.

This collaboration reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts in animal health and advancing the One Health approach, which links human, animal, and environment health to promote sustainable development and biosecurity.

Asma Abdi Mohamed, Director of Biosecurity Affairs Division at ADAFSA and Head of the experts Research Team, expressed her pride in this milestone achievement, stating, "Identifying Wesselsbron virus as a possible causative agent of mysterious camel deaths in Ethiopia marks an unprecedented scientific achievement. This achievement is a testament to the expertise of our Collaborating Centre For Camel Diseases and its ability to provide scientific solutions that protect livestock and enhance regional and global biosecurity."

She added, "This finding was made possible through the dedicated efforts of our research team and our strong collaboration with Ethiopian partners and WOAH. We remain committed to furthering this research to develop effective prevention and treatment strategies that will safeguard livestock populations."

"ADAFSA remains dedicated to advancing scientific research and improving animal disease diagnostic systems, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to global efforts in controlling epidemics and livestock diseases.

"At ADAFSA, we are committed to expanding cooperation regionally and internationally through exchanging experiences, developing joint training programmes, participating in field researches, and adopting a "One Health" approach to ensure livestock health and sustainable development." (ANI/WAM)

