New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): India, on Tuesday, called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to show " zero tolerance " towards terrorism.

In a video message to the High-level segment of the 52nd Human Rights Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said " India resolutely believes that the World must display zero tolerance " toward terrorism.

"We have been at the forefront of dealing with other global challenges which impact adversely on human rights, especially terrorism. India believes that the world must resolutely display zero tolerance in this regard. After all, terrorism is the most indefensible violation of human rights and has no justification in any circumstances. Its perpetrators must, therefore, always be held accountable," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar congratulated Vaclav Balek for being elected as the President of the Council and assured him of India's full cooperation.

Jaishankar also reiterated that India remains steadfast in its commitment to take all possible steps to ensure the fullest enjoyment of the basic human rights of our people, including good governance and inclusive and sustainable development.

In a video message, Jaisankar also stated that India works with other members of the Council as well as Observers towards building consensus with a view to ensure that the Council is able to fulfil its basic mandate.

"We give equal priority to all basic human rights, whether civil and political or economic, social and cultural, as they are indivisible and interdependent. Further, we will continue to extend our cooperation, as in the past, to the Office of the High Commissioner and various other mechanisms of the Council, including Special Rapporteurs and Universal Periodic Review." Jaishankar said.

"As we mark 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 30 years of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, I would like to underline the universality of all basic human rights. They embody India's civilizational ethos and democratic values, the edifice on which contemporary India is being built," he added.

EAM further stated that India's approach to Human Rights reflects the experience as a developing country with a strong sense of global solidarity. India's civilisational ethos, which envisages a solid commitment to the welfare of entire humanity, ensures harmony between our domestic and international policies.

Recalling the last three-year experience, Jaishankar said that those years have been difficult for the world; and developing countries have been hit the hardest. Challenges of the Covid pandemic, rising prices of fuel, fertilizers and foodgrains, and growing debt burdens have adversely affected the enjoyment of human rights by people globally. India's collective efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals have been seriously set back.

"We believe that sustainable and inclusive development is the key to the enjoyment of various basic human rights. During the past 75 years, we have made tremendous progress in our own development journey. India's model of SDG localisation has successfully integrated the 2030 Agenda from national to the local governance, all the way to individual households," Jaishnakar said.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas", that is inclusive governance and development with everyone's participation, trust and contribution, India is steadfastly committed to ensuring a life of dignity for our people. During the Covid, hundreds of millions accessed free food and received the money in their bank accounts. All this was done through digital delivery, without discrimination of any kind. The same objectivity and fairness characterise our social welfare programmes, our health access and ensuring basic facilities," he added.

Giving more details about India's achievements under PM Modi's guidance, EAM said that gender inclusion and women empowerment is the highest priority. India has also been at the forefront of recognising and protecting the equal rights of transgender persons, he added.

He further stated that India had decided to continue the supply of free food grains to the poorest households for the next year. To ensure universal health coverage, India is implementing one of the world's largest programmes to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to over 500 million beneficiaries. Nearly 96 million connections to clean cooking fuel have been provided to poor households to especially safeguard the health of women and children. And over 78 million households have been provided tap water connections since the launch of the "Water is Life" Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, Jaishankar said in a video message.

"We have taken a lead in bringing together the international coalition such as the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as well as in helping other countries address the challenge of climate. Mission LiFE launched recently by Prime Minister Modi, alongside Secretary-General Guterres, promotes a sustainable way of living based on values of conservation and moderation, through a mass movement. During our G-20 Presidency, it will be our endeavour to find viable solutions for the various crises confronting the international community," EAM said.

"So, let me conclude by reiterating that India will continue to take all the requisite steps to ensure that we meet all our human rights obligations and ensure that our people enjoy all their basic human rights. We will also continue to contribute to global promotion and protection of human rights, including through our developmental partnerships," Jaidankar concluded his statement with these lines. (ANI)

