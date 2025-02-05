Munich [Germany], February 5 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has strongly condemned the severe repression faced by the Uyghur population in East Turkestan, where the Chinese government continues to systematically restrict basic freedoms, particularly the right to move freely.

In the press release on February 4, WUC mentioned that while Beijing maintains that the region has "normalized," evidence points to the opposite, and "mass surveillance, arbitrary restrictions, and the weaponisation of passports are part of a deliberate strategy to suppress Uyghur identity and silence dissent."

"Nothing about life in East Turkistan is truly normal." He stressed that China's imposed "norms" aimed to erode Uyghur culture, with both domestic and international repercussions. Uyghurs living within East Turkistan face constant surveillance through facial recognition and digital tracking, severely limiting their freedom of movement. Leaving their hometowns is often only possible with explicit government permission, with harsh consequences for defying these orders," WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said.

The WUC further emphasised that the Chinese government's control over Uyghur mobility extends beyond the region's borders. Many Uyghurs are denied passports or have them confiscated, leaving them trapped. Those abroad face the threat of passport revocation, rendering them stateless and at risk of transnational repression, including pressure to return to China, where they risk arrest or worse, the release said.

The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) has documented these policies in its report "Weaponized Passports: The Chinese Communist Party's Battle Against Uyghur Mobility." The report has revealed how China uses a carefully controlled group of Uyghurs permitted to travel, coercing them into supporting Beijing's false narratives or facing severe repercussions.

WUC further called on the international community to take decisive action, urging world leaders and human rights organizations to hold China accountable for its systemic repression and implement measures to protect Uyghurs from further persecution. (ANI)

