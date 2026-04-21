Munich [Germany], April 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress has once again raised alarm over transnational repression targeting Uyghur communities across the globe, calling for stronger international action. In a recent post on X, the World Uyghur Congress stated that it "continues to stand at the forefront of tackling transnational repression against Uyghurs."

The organisation highlighted a key development, noting that its Vice President, Zumretay Arkin, testified before the Canadian Subcommittee on International Human Rights.

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According to the WUC, Arkin's testimony focused on China's alleged transnational repression efforts targeting Uyghur diaspora communities. The group also expressed appreciation to the Chair and members of the Committee, calling the hearing "an important opportunity to shed light on this growing and urgent issue".

During her testimony, Arkin underscored that while Canada has taken some important steps to address foreign interference, existing measures remain largely centred on elections and political processes. She pointed out that this approach overlooks the everyday challenges faced by diaspora communities.

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Arkin further warned that many victims of transnational repression remain unprotected because their cases do not meet existing national security thresholds. She emphasised the need for more inclusive protections.

Calling for concrete action, Arkin urged Canadian authorities to expand the mandate of oversight bodies to specifically address transnational repression. She also advocated for clear legal definitions, stronger accountability mechanisms, and the establishment of trusted reporting systems for victims.

According to the post, she stressed the importance of improved law enforcement training, better coordination across all levels of government, and enhanced international cooperation to effectively counter such threats.

Uyghurs, a Turkic Muslim minority in China, face multiple challenges. Reports highlight mass detention, surveillance, and restrictions on religious and cultural practices. Many experience limits on language use, employment, and movement. Families have been separated, and diaspora communities report intimidation abroad. Human rights groups, including the World Uyghur Congress, say these issues reflect broader concerns over identity, freedom, and protection. (ANI)

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