Washington, DC [US] Nov 29 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting the global community's continued silence on China's human rights violations, even as China positions itself as a leader in renewable energy.

Citing a Coda report published on November 21, the WUC highlighted that China escaped scrutiny at COP30 despite the forced labour and environmental destruction underpinning its green-energy dominance.

While Indigenous voices in Brazil demanded justice, major climate participants ignored evidence of coercive labour in East Turkistan and environmental exploitation in Tibet, both crucial to China's solar and battery industries.

The Coda report noted that Tibet's environment is heating twice as fast as the global average, and that Uyghurs in East Turkistan remain trapped in state-imposed labour systems. The WUC became the first Uyghur organisation to attend COP, ensuring that Uyghur voices were heard amid widespread indifference.

At the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, WUC Executive Chair Rushan Abbas joined global leaders to raise the Uyghur genocide issue. Sharing the stage with senior political figures from the US, Canada, and Colombia, she underscored China's assimilationist policies, the mass detention of over one million Uyghurs, and the continued imprisonment of her sister, Dr Gulshan Abbas.

Marking three years since the Urumchi Fire of November 2022, the WUC mourned over 40 Uyghur victims trapped under harsh lockdowns. Despite testimonies contradicting Beijing's official death toll, China has never released an investigation or victim list. The tragedy ignited the White Paper Movement, China's largest protests since Tiananmen Square.

The WUC delegation also made a strong showing at the UN Forums on Business and Minority Rights, urging international institutions to hold China accountable for forced labour and cultural repression.

Further advocacy continued in Berlin and the Netherlands, where WUC leaders engaged with policymakers and civil society to expand awareness. At the UN Forum on Minority Issues, the WUC and partner organisations emphasised Uyghur resilience amid repression and called for unified global action against China's systematic erasure of Uyghur identity. (ANI)

