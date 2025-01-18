Munich [Germany], January 18 (ANI): Protests erupted worldwide as the World Uyghur Congress, its affiliate organizations, and other Uyghur groups rallied in front of Thai embassies, urging the Thai government not to repatriate 48 Uyghur refugees to China, where they face severe persecution and torture.

In a post on X, the World Uyghur Congress stated, "Today, the World Uyghur Congress, its affiliate organizations, and other Uyghur groups around the globe staged protests in front of Thai embassies worldwide. They urged the Thai government not to repatriate 48 Uyghur refugees to China, where they face a severe risk of persecution."

The demonstrations were held in various cities across the globe, as part of a growing international call for action to protect the rights of Uyghur detainees.

Uyghur organizations submitted formal letters to the Thai embassies. The letters urged Thailand to respect its international obligations and prevent the deportation of the Uyghur refugees, who are at grave risk of torture, forced labour, and even death if returned to China.

The World Uyghur Congress called on international organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to take stronger action to address this ongoing humanitarian crisis. These Uyghur refugees are among many who have fled China's ongoing repression of the Uyghurs, where reports of mass detention, forced labour, sterilization, and cultural erasure have sparked global condemnation.

China has been increasingly exerting pressure on countries around the world to deport Uyghur refugees back to China, where they face grave human rights violations. They are at risk of torture, forced labour, and even death if returned.

On January 15, U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi also weighed in, urging the Thai government to halt the deportation of 43 Uyghur refugees currently detained in Thailand. He warned of the dire consequences they would face upon return to China, including torture and ethnic cleansing. Suozzi reminded Thailand of its obligations under the Convention Against Torture, a treaty that prohibits deporting individuals to countries where they are at risk of such mistreatment, as reported by the World Uyghur Congress.

In a post on X, Tom Suozzi stated, "If the Thai government forces them back to China, these innocent people face torture, ethnic cleansing, or death in forced labour camps."

China's increasing pressure on Thailand to repatriate these refugees highlights the ongoing plight of the Uyghur population, whose fundamental rights continue to be violated by the Chinese government. Activists around the world are calling for greater international intervention to end the systemic injustice faced by Uyghurs. (ANI)

