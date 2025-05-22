Munich [Germany] May 22 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has expressed support for the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), which has urged ASEAN leaders to take strong action regarding serious human rights violations against the Uyghurs.

This appeal was made before the ASEAN Summit 2025, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, as announced by WUC on X.

MAPIM has called on all ASEAN representatives to prioritise the Uyghur crisis in the summit discussions and to adhere to the principles of justice and human rights as specified in international law.

The organisation noted that both groups face systematic oppression that may amount to crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The statement pointed out numerous reports of arbitrary detention, torture, forced labour, and cultural erasure targeting the Uyghur population, as highlighted in the MAPIM release.

In his remarks, MAPIM President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid emphasised that ASEAN cannot stay silent in light of such atrocities.

He urged the regional group to issue a unified statement condemning these violations, take diplomatic and legal measures to ensure accountability, and strive for sustainable solutions that safeguard the right to life, dignity, and identities of the affected communities, according to MAPIM release.

The World Uyghur Congress stressed that a principled approach rooted in rights by ASEAN is essential for justice, regional credibility, and the safeguarding of minority communities, according to WUC's shared post on X.

For years, Uyghur Muslims have endured harsh repression by China, characterised by systemic human rights violations and cultural erasure. The Chinese government's oppression of Uyghur Muslims includes extensive surveillance, arbitrary detention in "reeducation" camps, forced labour, and attempts to eliminate religious and cultural identity. The Chinese authorities deny these abuses, framing their actions as anti-terrorism efforts. International organisations and human rights advocates have condemned these policies as crimes against humanity and potentially genocidal. (ANI)

