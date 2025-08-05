Munich [Germany], August 5 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) welcomes the recent proposal of three significant bipartisan bills in the United States Senate aimed at addressing the increasing human rights violations by the Chinese government and its expanding global reach.

As stated in the release from WUC, these bills, introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), John Cornyn (R-TX), John Curtis (R-UT), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), represent a rare and essential agreement in Congress regarding the pressing need for a firmer U.S. response to China's domestic and international repression.

''We wholeheartedly welcome these three bills, as it is yet another commitment to protect Uyghurs' rights and a strong message to Beijing,'' said WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun. ''The international community must not tolerate the Chinese government's global campaign to silence and endanger Uyghurs. WUC thanks all the Senators who pushed for these bills," as quoted in the release.

The Preventing the Forced Return of Uyghurs Act of 2025, co-sponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley and John Cornyn, aims to prohibit entry into the United States for current or former Chinese officials involved in the forced repatriation of Uyghurs and other individuals. Being forcibly returned to China frequently results in arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, or even worse outcomes for these individuals. The bill also requires that these individuals be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for possible sanctions, which may include freezing assets and blocking financial transactions.

"For years, our Refugee Centre has documented heartbreaking cases of Uyghur asylum seekers being detained, deported, or left in limbo under threat of forced return to China. This bill is a crucial lifeline; it not only protects the vulnerable but also signals to governments around the world that complicity in refoulement will carry consequences. We urge all democratic nations to follow suit," said Adiljan Abdukerim, Director of the World Uyghur Congress Refugee Centre, as stated by the WUC release.

The Transnational Repression Policy Act of 2025, co-sponsored by Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), seeks to address the harassment of dissidents by foreign governments, with China singled out as a major perpetrator. The proposed legislation outlines a U.S. approach to identify and counteract acts of transnational repression, which includes establishing an interagency task force, requiring public disclosures, enforcing targeted sanctions and visa restrictions, and enhancing protections for diaspora communities.

In a separate initiative, Senator John Curtis (R-UT) has introduced a bill aimed at bolstering diplomatic support for Taiwan, promoting the strengthening of relationships between countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with Taipei, and enhancing US-Taiwan collaboration in response to increased pressures from Beijing.

These bills have been introduced against the backdrop of a concerning increase in transnational repression directed at Uyghur populations abroad, which encompasses surveillance, intimidation, and threats, as well as an increase in cases of Uyghur refugees being arrested or deported from third countries due to Chinese influence. Such actions not only violate fundamental human rights but also contravene the non-refoulement principle under international law, according to the release.

The World Uyghur Congress is urging the US Congress to promptly pass these bills and is also calling on other democratic nations to implement similar actions to prevent and deter the Chinese government's cross-border suppression. (ANI)

