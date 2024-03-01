Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): Brazil has urged the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to meet the challenge of liberalising trade and transferring critical technologies to the developing countries for pandemic preparedness, climate mitigation and energy transition, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"It is important to meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs)," added the top diplomat who leads the Brazilian delegation to the WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with WAM during the conference, he said, "As a developing country, we are very concerned on reducing inequalities, poverty, hunger and so on, and of course on promoting a sustainable development tool. For all that, we need technology that we do not have. So, transfer of technology is very important."

Minister Vieira stressed that Brazil shares the same feeling as other developing countries, "not only in our region but in other continents, too."

COP28, COP30 bring Brazil, UAE closer: Commending the very good relations between Brazil and the UAE, and Abu Dhabi as the venue of MC13, the foreign minister said, "It is very well organised. Hosting a WTO Ministerial is no easy task, and the UAE can count on Brazil's support to steer MC13 to a successful conclusion."

Appreciating the UAE's experience in organising such successful global events as the UN Climate Conference in Dubai (COP28) in December, he said Brazil worked together with the UAE at COP28.

As the host of COP30 in 2025, Brazil is working with the UAE and exchanging the information to make it a success, minister Vieira said.

The UAE is a valued trade and economic partner of Brazil, he affirmed.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi on April 2023, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula stressed the huge potential of deepening the relations, underscored by a commonality of objectives and wide-ranging areas for cooperation, from sports to artificial intelligence (AI); the top diplomat pointed out.

Contacts at the highest official level and at the business level have increased exponentially in the last years,

reflecting growing mutual interest and possibilities for an expanded Brazil-UAE bilateral trade and investment agenda, he emphasised.

WTO reforms: Talking about the importance of WTO reforms, the foreign minister shared the outcomes of last week's G20 foreign ministers' first meeting under the Brazilian presidency in Rio de Janeiro.

"Most delegations, probably unanimously, defended the reform of WTO to be central to the world trade system. Many countries said that it is important to have a rules-based trading system and a dispute settlement mechanism that is two-tiered."

As a developing country, Brazil seeks a strengthened and modernised WTO that fully integrates into its agenda the perspective of sustainable development in its three dimensions: environmental, economic, and social, the top diplomat explained.

MC13 Agenda: For Brazil, progress in agriculture is essential for a successful MC13. Members should provide instructions to cap and reduce trade-distorting agriculture subsidies, which erode the food security of all members, Minister Vieira suggested.

Brazil is also strongly committed to the negotiations on fisheries subsidies, he affirmed.

An agreement that targets subsidies to large-scale, industrial, long-distance fishing would be a significant outcome for MC13, the top diplomat said.

"At the same time, we need to recognise and safeguard the needs of developing nations. Their support of artisanal, low-income, or small-scale fishing communities must not be hindered."

He added that Brazil also expects the WTO to respond to developing countries' need for greater policy space for industrial development. (ANI/WAM)

