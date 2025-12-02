Munich [Germany], December 2 (ANI): Representatives from the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) wrapped up a productive and intensive advocacy week at the United Nations, where they engaged in the 14th UN Forum on Business and Human Rights and the 18th UN Forum on Minority Issues, as reported by the WUC.

Along with other Uyghur advocates from the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM), the Uyghur Youth Initiative, Campaign for Uyghurs, Stop Uyghur Genocide, the Uyghur American Association and the Centre for Uyghur Studies, concerns regarding the Uyghur situation were consistently raised throughout both forums.

During the Business and Human Rights Forum, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin made four interventions focusing on state-imposed forced labour among Uyghurs, the importance of rigorous human rights due diligence amidst atrocity crimes, transnational repression, forced migration and the need for accountability.

Each time, the Chinese mission in Geneva invoked a "point of order," labelling the speaker as "anti-China" and attempting to interrupt her statements, according to the WUC announcement.

Other Uyghur activists also delivered multiple interventions concerning Uyghur forced labour, a subject once again excluded from the official agenda, and similarly faced interruptions from the Chinese mission aimed at discrediting and silencing them.

"Despite the obstacles and continuous efforts to obstruct us, Uyghur voices were acknowledged," stated WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun. "Highlighting state-imposed forced labour in this forum conveys a vital message to both businesses and governments," as quoted in the WUC announcement.

The 18th session of the Forum on Minority Issues commenced on November 27, with the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Professor Nicolas Levrat, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, emphasising the need to prioritise minority perspectives in building pluralistic societies.

On November 28, the WUC hosted a side event titled Uyghur Cultural Survival and the Role of Unrepresented Communities in Building Peaceful Societies, featuring a panel of experts.

Speakers featured WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun, UZDM President Dolkun Isa, Secretary General of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) Mercè Monje and Executive Director of Minority Rights Group (MRG) Claire Thomas, as mentioned in the WUC release.

The discussion underscored the urgent need to move beyond mere "listening sessions" and ensure comprehensive inclusion of unrepresented communities in global decision-making.

The event was attended by diplomats, journalists, civil society organisations and allies. During this occasion, the Chinese mission again denied the well-documented human rights violations occurring in East Turkistan, as reported by the WUC.

Subsequently, during the Interactive Dialogue under Item 2, UZDM President Dolkun Isa delivered a statement that was abruptly interrupted by the Chinese mission.

In the afternoon, during the Interactive Dialogue under Item 3, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin presented a statement on the obstacles faced by Uyghur civil society organisations in transitional justice processes, including transnational repression and perpetrators' obstruction of accountability initiatives.

Her statement was also interrupted by the Chinese mission, which alleged that the WUC "instigated violence" and "engaged in terror activities," and further requested the Chair to end her address, according to the WUC release.

Throughout the week, the Chinese mission in Geneva consistently invoked its "right to reply" or "point of order" during interventions by Uyghur, Tibetan and Mongolian advocates who highlighted serious human rights violations in their respective regions, in an attempt to intimidate and silence activists.

Various instances of intimidation, pressure on UN offices and reprisals against human rights defenders were documented during the week, as noted in the release.

The World Uyghur Congress has called on the global community, particularly the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and United Nations Member States, to urgently address the current shortcomings in responding to the Uyghur genocide.

Ongoing silence, procedural barriers and political influence must not be allowed to overshadow the basic rights of an oppressed population, as highlighted in the WUC statement. (ANI)

