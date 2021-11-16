Beijing [China]/Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): The highly anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday saw the two leaders locking horn on the issue of Taiwan, in a summit that saw a discussion on strategic and overarching importance and topics of mutual interest.

Both leaders held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views on bilateral relations on issues of fundamental importance shaping the development of China-US relations.

Xi said that China will be compelled to take resolute measures, should the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence" "provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line."

Chinese President noted the new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and ascribed the tensions to attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for US support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use the issue to contain China, Xinhua news agency reported. "Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire," Xi said. "Whoever plays with fire will get burnt."

For the two countries to get along in the new era, three principles must be followed, Xi emphasised.

"First, mutual respect. The two countries need to respect each other's social systems and development paths, core interests & major concerns, and respect each other's right to development. Second, peaceful coexistence. No conflict and no confrontation is a line that both sides must hold. Third, win-win cooperation. The world is big enough for the two countries to develop individually and collectively," he said.

Underscoring his country's commitment to the "one China" policy, Biden strongly opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Reiterating the importance of freedom of navigation, Biden stressed that the US will continue to stand up for its interests and values to ensure the rules of the road for the 21st century advance an international system that is free, open, and fair.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the 'one China' policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

This meeting was held amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington on several issues including human rights, trade and the growing arms race. Recently, Beijing has increased its military incursions in Taiwan and continues to claim sovereignty over the democratic island.

During the meeting, Biden raised concerns about China's practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. Biden also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and communicated the continued determination of the US to uphold its commitments in the region.

In particular, the two leaders discussed the existential nature of the climate crisis to the world and the important role that the United States and China play. "They also discussed the importance of taking measures to address global energy supplies.

Both leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear program.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional challenges, including DPRK (North Korea), Afghanistan, and Iran. Finally, they discussed ways for the two sides to continue discussions on a number of areas, with President Biden underscoring the importance of substantive and concrete conversations," the White House said. (ANI)

