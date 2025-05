Berlin, May 22 (AP) A Yemeni man accused of joining the Houthi rebels in his homeland and briefly fighting for the group was arrested in Germany on Thursday, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified only as Hussein H. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Dachau, near Munich. Federal prosecutors said he is accused of being a member of a foreign terror organisation as a youth.

He allegedly joined the Houthi movement in October 2022 and underwent ideological training, followed by three months of military training. In early 2023, he briefly fought for the group in Yemen's Marib region, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered the man kept in custody pending a possible indictment. Prosecutors didn't specify when he came to Germany.

The Houthis have launched repeated missile attacks targeting Israel as well as international shipping in the Red Sea, portraying it as a response to Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP)

